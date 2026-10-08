PM Modi remembers Nana Patekar's 'versatility,' 'creativity' 

Modi added, "He was also admired for his frank and forthright views, never hesitating to express what he believed in."

"Shri Nana Patekar's contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema was immense."

"His passing leaves a deep void. My condolences to his family, friends, and countless admirers. Om Shanti."

The actor passed away on Thursday morning due to a cardiac arrest at his Goa residence. He was 75.