PM Modi remembers Nana Patekar's 'versatility,' 'creativity'
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on the passing of veteran actor Nana Patekar on Thursday, October 8. In a heartfelt message, he remembered Patekar as an actor with an "intensity, individuality, and unmistakable presence." "He brought remarkable versatility and creativity to every role and gave us characters that will be remembered for generations."
Legacy
'His passing leaves a deep void'
Modi added, "He was also admired for his frank and forthright views, never hesitating to express what he believed in."
"Shri Nana Patekar's contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema was immense."
"His passing leaves a deep void. My condolences to his family, friends, and countless admirers. Om Shanti."
The actor passed away on Thursday morning due to a cardiac arrest at his Goa residence. He was 75.
Twitter Post
See Modi's tribute here
Few actors possessed the intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence that Shri Nana Patekar Ji had. He brought remarkable versatility and creativity to every role and gave— Narendra Modi
us characters that will be rememberedfor generations. He was also admired for his frank and… (@narendramodi) October 8, 2026
Tributes
Other politicians who paid tribute
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called Patekar's demise a "massive shock to the heart."
He added, "He gifted an entire era to Marathi and Hindi cinema."
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari described Patekar as one of Indian cinema's "fiercest, most genuine, and irreplaceable voices."
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tribute, saying, "Nana Patekar was not merely an actor; he was an institution in himself."
Social work
'Beyond the screen, his compassion for farmers...'
Meanwhile, Fadnavis also remembered Patekar for his social work, which included supporting the Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan and co-founding the Naam Foundation with actor Makarand Anaspure.
On the other hand, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar emphasized, "Beyond the screen, his compassion for farmers and commitment to serving society reflected the depth of his character."