PM Modi wishes Rashmika-Vijay on wedding day: 'Shared dreams, fulfillment'
Prime Minister Modi has sent heartfelt wishes to actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, who are set to marry after several years together.
The couple, engaged (date not specified in source), announced their big day as "The Wedding of VIROSH"—a name fans came up with.
Wedding festivities, reception details, and PM's letter
The wedding kicks off at ITC Mementos Udaipur with cricket matches, pool volleyball, a Japanese dinner, and Mehndi.
Haldi and Sangeet ceremonies will blend Telugu-Kodava traditions for their close circle of 100 guests.
The Hyderabad reception is set for March 4 at Taj Krishna. Guests have been asked to keep phones away for an intimate vibe.
In his letter sent just before the wedding, PM Modi wished "the couple become friends for life" and "shared dreams and their fulfillment."
Couple's love story
Rashmika and Vijay met on the sets of Geetha Govindam (year not specified in source) and grew closer through Dear Comrade (year not specified in source).
Despite a reported age difference (not specified in source), they dated for several years after meeting, and publicly confirmed their relationship (date and Maldives vacation not specified in source).