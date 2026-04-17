'Pochamma' 5-episode supernatural thriller on AhaTamil from Indira and Naidu Entertainment Apr 17, 2026

Pochamma, a new Telugu supernatural thriller, just dropped on AhaTamil. Directed by Ramesh Indira and produced by Shruti Naidu, the show explores supernatural revenge and buried secrets across five suspense-packed episodes.

It's available to stream in both Tamil and Telugu for Aha Gold subscribers.