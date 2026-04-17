'Pochamma' 5-episode supernatural thriller on AhaTamil from Indira and Naidu
Entertainment
Pochamma, a new Telugu supernatural thriller, just dropped on AhaTamil. Directed by Ramesh Indira and produced by Shruti Naidu, the show explores supernatural revenge and buried secrets across five suspense-packed episodes.
It's available to stream in both Tamil and Telugu for Aha Gold subscribers.
'Pochamma' stars Kamath Ambatu Pavoor
The series features Snehal Kamath, Arjun Ambatu, Vijay Shobaraj Pavoor, Priya Shatamarshan, Balaji Manohar, and Sri Pooja. With the tagline "Your Sin Has a Witness," expect an intriguing storyline.
Music by L.V. Ganesan and visuals from Shreesha Kuduvalli add to the moody atmosphere, perfect for anyone craving a binge-worthy thrill ride.