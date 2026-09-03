Pocket FM parent launches Pocket Saga after Pocket TV shutdown
Entertainment
Pocket FM's parent company is back in the micro-drama game with Pocket Saga, just two months after shutting down Pocket TV.
CEO Rohan Nayak called Pocket TV an experiment, and said the learnings from Pocket TV had helped the startup "crack something very disruptive" in the microdrama space.
Pocket Saga offers AI animated series
Pocket Saga builds on its earlier AI comics app and now offers short, animated series, including AI-generated versions of existing Pocket FM series.
You can unlock episodes using virtual coins from ads, rewards, or purchases.
Genres range from fantasy, romance and mystery.
With India's micro-drama market booming (projected to reach $1.5 billion by the end of 2026), big names like Amazon, JioHotstar, Kuku, and even Flipkart are jumping in too.