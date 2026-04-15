Podcaster Lautner shares 1st trimester photo, husband comments 'My hero'

Lautner calls announcement overwhelming, seeks privacy

On her podcast, Tay talked about how nerve-wracking it was to share such personal news publicly. She worried about leaks but felt it mattered for her mental health advocacy.

After the announcement, she said, "My phone that day was blowing up like crazy, and I've just never experienced anything like that before. And it was definitely overwhelming."

While she's happy to be open with fans, she's also asked for some privacy around certain details.