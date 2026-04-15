Podcaster Lautner shares 1st trimester photo, husband comments 'My hero'
Tay Lautner, known for her podcast The Squeeze, just shared a cozy snapshot from her first trimester: think comfy chair, snacks, and a positive pregnancy test.
Her husband, Taylor Lautner, left a heartfelt "My hero" in the comments.
The couple had already announced their pregnancy in March with sonogram photos.
Lautner calls announcement overwhelming, seeks privacy
On her podcast, Tay talked about how nerve-wracking it was to share such personal news publicly. She worried about leaks but felt it mattered for her mental health advocacy.
After the announcement, she said, "My phone that day was blowing up like crazy, and I've just never experienced anything like that before. And it was definitely overwhelming."
While she's happy to be open with fans, she's also asked for some privacy around certain details.