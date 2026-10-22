HBO developing new series on DC villain Poison Ivy
What's the story
HBO is reportedly developing a new TV series centered around Poison Ivy, the iconic Batman villain. The project will be produced by Lauren LeFranc, who recently served as the showrunner for The Penguin, the first live-action spinoff from the 2022 Batman movie, Variety reported. Poison Ivy is known for her ability to control plants and seduce people with pheromones.
Character history
Ivy has been part of various DC projects
Poison Ivy has never been the lead in a movie or TV show.
However, she has appeared in various live-action and animated DC projects.
Uma Thurman famously portrayed her in 1997's Batman & Robin.
The character also featured in Gotham and Batwoman series and was voiced by Lake Bell in the Harley Quinn animated series.
Show details
LeFranc's 'The Penguin' was a critical hit
LeFranc's The Penguin, which aired on HBO in 2024, was a hit with critics and fans.
The series starred Colin Farrell as the titular character and received several nominations for Best Limited Series.
Farrell's performance won him an Emmy and a Golden Globe.
The upcoming Poison Ivy series will continue to expand the DC Universe on HBO.
Future releases
Other upcoming DC shows on HBO
The DC Universe is set to expand further with the release of Clayface, a series about the shape-shifting Batman villain. It'll release on Friday.
Additionally, HBO will air The People vs. Gorilla Grodd, a comedic spinoff from James Gunn's Superman movie, sometime in 2027.
Meanwhile, the Poison Ivy show will not be connected to Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves's The Batman universe, which continues with The Batman Part 2 in 2028.