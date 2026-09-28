Actor Kentaro Sakaguchi's wife calls police days after wedding announcement

Sakaguchi reportedly dated his wife for over five years before getting married.

Although he kept his relationship private, it was reported in September 2025 that Sakaguchi and his now-wife were living together.

The reports also pulled actor Mei Nagano into the story, claiming that Sakaguchi had also been involved with her while dating the hair and makeup artist.

He is known for his roles in Signal: Long-Term Unsolved Case Investigation, Dr. Chocolate, and CODE: The Price of Wishes.