Actor Kentaro Sakaguchi's wife calls police days after wedding announcement
What's the story
Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi's marriage has become a topic of discussion after the police were reportedly called to his home just 11 days after he announced his marriage. The incident took place on September 17, when an emergency call was made from Sakaguchi's residence following a domestic argument with his wife, according to the Japanese publication Josei Seven.
Incident details
What happened between the couple?
The report states that the situation started as a domestic argument between Sakaguchi and his wife, which later escalated.
Citing police sources, the outlet reported that officers were called to Sakaguchi's home around midnight.
The incident has been described as a domestic dispute rather than a criminal matter, with no arrests or charges reported so far.
Personal life
Sakaguchi announced his marriage on September 6
Sakaguchi announced his marriage on September 6 via his official paid fan club, revealing he had married a woman outside the public eye.
The actor's agency later confirmed his marriage.
His wife is reportedly three years his senior, whom he met while working on the 2019 Nippon TV drama Innocence: False Charge Lawyer, where she was his hair and makeup artist.
Career highlights
Sakaguchi reportedly dated his wife for over 5 years
Sakaguchi reportedly dated his wife for over five years before getting married.
Although he kept his relationship private, it was reported in September 2025 that Sakaguchi and his now-wife were living together.
The reports also pulled actor Mei Nagano into the story, claiming that Sakaguchi had also been involved with her while dating the hair and makeup artist.
He is known for his roles in Signal: Long-Term Unsolved Case Investigation, Dr. Chocolate, and CODE: The Price of Wishes.