Police: Mumbai shooters switched target to Shroff after Instagram reels
Entertainment
Turns out, Tiger Shroff was not the original target in the recent Mumbai shooting.
Police say the attackers first planned to go after another big name but switched to Shroff after spotting through Instagram Reels that he usually did not have police security.
That made him a more vulnerable choice.
Shroff unharmed, driver and bystander injured
The Sunday evening attack left Shroff unharmed, but his driver and a bystander were injured.
The shooters reportedly wanted to scare Bollywood by targeting someone high-profile and had been tracking Shroff's movements online.
This whole incident is a wake-up call about how sharing too much on social media can put celebrities (and anyone) in real danger today.