Police recover 2 guns near Surat after Shroff car shooting
Entertainment
Police have recovered a Turkish Zigana pistol and a country-made gun near Surat railway station, just days after shots were fired at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai.
Both weapons, along with 10 live cartridges, are now set for ballistic tests to see if they match the attack.
Police arrest 11 over Shroff shooting
So far, 11 people, including a 22-year-old engineering student, have been arrested. Investigators say the country-made gun jammed during the shooting.
Police are also checking how these weapons ended up in Mumbai and digging into social media posts and videos for any leads on Shroff's movements.