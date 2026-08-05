What happened to celebrity blogger Perez Hilton?
What's the story
The Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office recently responded to multiple calls about celebrity gossip blogger Perez Hilton (48) allegedly harming himself on a TikTok livestream. In disturbing clips reshared online, Hilton appeared to be in a manic state, covered in blood as he repeatedly cut himself with an object. The incident has raised serious concerns about his mental health and well-being.
Investigation details
Authorities respond to calls about self-harm
The Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office confirmed that deputies responded to Hilton's home after receiving "multiple calls" about a person livestreaming self-harm.
After confirming he was alone inside and speaking with family members at the scene, deputies decided to "tactically disengage while continuing to monitor the situation."
The authorities added that their priority in such incidents is de-escalation by creating time, distance, and opportunities for communication.
Medical response
He has been transported to a local hospital
Local news station NBC6, which had reporters at the scene, later reported that a man, believed to be Hilton, was seen being taken away in an ambulance.
The sheriff's office also confirmed to TMZ that "the individual has been safely recovered and transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a local hospital, where he is receiving medical attention."
This incident highlights the importance of timely intervention in cases of self-harm and mental health crises.
Health issues
Hilton was hospitalized for 3 weeks
Earlier this year, Hilton revealed that he had been hospitalized for three weeks after initially battling the flu, which later developed into "an ulcer, and then a perforation, and then Sepsis."
In a March video, he explained how sepsis kept affecting him and his body kept deteriorating.
He also shared how he was put on heart medications due to his heart going out of control.
Post-hospitalization insight
'God presented himself to me'
After being discharged from the hospital, Hilton took time to reflect on his experience.
He came to the realization that "God presented Himself to me" during this challenging time. "It was real and this has been life-changing. I'm so grateful," he had said at the time.
Hilton is a single father of three children, born via surrogacy.