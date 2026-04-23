Pooja Gurnani buys 3 Carter Road Bandra flats ₹38.21cr
Entertainment
Pooja Gurnani, who manages Shah Rukh Khan's busy career, just made a splash in Mumbai real estate: she bought three apartments on Carter Road, Bandra, for a cool ₹38.21 crore.
The deal went down on April 21, 2026, with her husband and father also listed as buyers.
The flats are part of the Varun project by Lotus Developers.
Pooja Gurnani paid ₹2cr+ stamp duty
Together, the apartments offer nearly 4,800 square feet of space and each comes with its own balcony, plus six car parking spots in total.
Gurnani paid over ₹2 crore in stamp duty and will get possession by December 2028.
With years managing SRK and a renovated Mumbai residence whose interior design was handled by Gauri Khan, this move shows she's making big waves beyond Bollywood too.