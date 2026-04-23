Pooja Gurnani buys 3 Carter Road Bandra flats ₹38.21cr

Pooja Gurnani paid ₹2cr+ stamp duty

Together, the apartments offer nearly 4,800 square feet of space and each comes with its own balcony, plus six car parking spots in total.

Gurnani paid over ₹2 crore in stamp duty and will get possession by December 2028.

With years managing SRK and a renovated Mumbai residence whose interior design was handled by Gauri Khan, this move shows she's making big waves beyond Bollywood too.