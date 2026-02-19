'Don't care about small films': 'Pooja Meri...' director blasts Maddock 

Director Navjot Gulati has publicly expressed his frustration with Maddock Films over the delay in releasing his film, Pooja Meri Jaan. The movie, starring Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi , was announced years ago and reportedly completed filming in August 2022. Since then, there have been no updates on its release. Gulati has now urged Dinesh Vijan 's production house to release the long-delayed project.

Emotional impact Gulati's father waited for film's release before passing away In an emotional revelation to Variety India, Gulati shared that his father, who passed away in 2024, had spent his final months asking repeatedly about the film's release. He described it as his father's last wish, one that remains unfulfilled. "He kept asking me, 'Kab aayegi teri Pooja' and I kept telling him soon. But it was not to be," he said.

Communication breakdown Co-producer has also cut off communication, claims Gulati Gulati further revealed that co-producer Amar Kaushik has not responded to his calls or messages since October 2025. "I'm tired of calling and texting and yet not hearing back. The only reason I'm telling this to the world is because they refuse to have any sort of accountability," he said. He added that he fears that if he doesn't do something, the film will never be released because they don't care about it.

Advertisement

Release strategy Why can't it release theatrically, asks Gulati Gulati also questioned why Pooja Meri Jaan can't be released theatrically if OTT deals aren't materializing. He cited Vadh 2 as an example of an OTT-commissioned project that eventually hit cinemas. "The reality is, they are so consumed by big movies now that they don't care about the small films they have made."

Advertisement