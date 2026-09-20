Huma Qureshi-Mrunal Thakur's 'Pooja Meri Jaan' finally gets release date

In Pooja Meri Jaan, Thakur plays the titular character who is blamed for the death of her lover, Aniket.

Qureshi plays their friend and lawyer Sana, who is caught between supporting Pooja and mourning Aniket's death.

The film also stars Vijay Raaz and Vikram Singh Chauhan.

Thakur previously told News18, "After I read the script of Pooja Meri Jaan, I asked myself so many questions...but I didn't have the answers. That made me go, 'Wow, I've to find these answers."