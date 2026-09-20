Huma Qureshi-Mrunal Thakur's 'Pooja Meri Jaan' finally gets release date
What's the story
The Hindi film Pooja Meri Jaan, featuring Huma Qureshi and Mrunal Thakur, will premiere on ZEE5 on October 2. The news was announced by the streaming platform on Saturday. Sharing a short promo, the makers wrote, "Some stories make you question what you see. Some make you question what you believe. This one's gonna make you question everything in between." The long-delayed movie has been produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films in association with Amar Kaushik.
Plot details
Cast and characters of the film
In Pooja Meri Jaan, Thakur plays the titular character who is blamed for the death of her lover, Aniket.
Qureshi plays their friend and lawyer Sana, who is caught between supporting Pooja and mourning Aniket's death.
The film also stars Vijay Raaz and Vikram Singh Chauhan.
Thakur previously told News18, "After I read the script of Pooja Meri Jaan, I asked myself so many questions...but I didn't have the answers. That made me go, 'Wow, I've to find these answers."
Production team
Team behind the film
The screenplay of Pooja Meri Jaan has been penned by Kanishka, along with director Navjot Gulati. Niren Bhatt is credited with the additional screenplay and dialogues.
Vipasha Arvind serves as the co-director of the film. The technical team includes composer Vishal Mishra.
The movie has a runtime of around two hours and has reportedly been awarded an 'A' certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification.
The project reportedly completed filming in August 2022.