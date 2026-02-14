'Pookie' box office collection: Vijay Antony's production earns ₹15L
The new Tamil rom-com "Pookie," starring Ajay Dhishan and Dhanusha, hit theaters on February 13. Despite mixed reviews, it pulled in ₹15L on day one.
The story follows ex-couple Kailash and Aazhi as they navigate breakups and self-discovery, with Vijay Antony not just producing but also handling music and editing.
OTT details of the film
"Pookie" has some serious competition from "My Lord," which opened with ₹35L. How "Pookie" performs next will be crucial.
If you're waiting for streaming, ZEE5 has grabbed the post-theatrical rights, and subscribers of OTTplay Premium will also be able to watch the film after Pookie completes its theatrical run.