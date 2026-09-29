CINTAA's Poonam Dhillon breaks silence on feud with artists' body

Dhillon alleged that CINTAA had received an email from CAWT.

She revealed, "Today was a strange day. A few days ago, we received an email saying that CAWT is the actual owner of this building."

"Although CINTAA members built this building and CAWT itself was built by CINTAA members, they wanted to control it so much that they said CINTAA staff cannot enter, we, the elected members of the EC, cannot enter, and no one can come up."