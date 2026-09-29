CINTAA's Poonam Dhillon breaks silence on feud with artists' body
What's the story
Actor Poonam Dhillon, president of the Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA), has alleged that members and staff were denied entry to the association's office amid a dispute with the Cine Artistes Welfare Trust (CAWT). Speaking to ANI, she said that security personnel were deployed outside the CINTAA Tower to stop members and staff from entering.
Dispute details
'We received an email saying that CAWT is the actual...'
Dhillon alleged that CINTAA had received an email from CAWT.
She revealed, "Today was a strange day. A few days ago, we received an email saying that CAWT is the actual owner of this building."
"Although CINTAA members built this building and CAWT itself was built by CINTAA members, they wanted to control it so much that they said CINTAA staff cannot enter, we, the elected members of the EC, cannot enter, and no one can come up."
Financial arrangement
CINTAA contributed ₹6 crore to CAWT
Dhillon further claimed, "CINTAA had given them a big amount of ₹6 crore because they were short of funds to build this tower."
"At that time, the conditions were that there would be a common office for CAWT and CINTAA, where the office staff would be based."
"They were supposed to carry out welfare activities for CINTAA members, and all those things were agreed upon."
Dispute escalation
'Who is CAWT to throw our staff out...?'
The situation was gradually being resolved, but Dhillon raised concerns over whether the association's staff could face similar restrictions again.
"Who is CAWT to throw our staff out of their jobs? They are not your employees; they are employees of CINTAA. How can you stop them?"
The CAWT-CINTAA dispute comes amid a larger conflict over CINTAA's administration and election process.
In August, 11 members resigned, including eight elected Executive Committee members, alleging that decisions were being taken without adequate consultation.