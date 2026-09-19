Poorna Jagannathan still in 'denial' about 'Deli Boys' cancellation

Jagannathan stressed, "For us to survive, we do need a mainstream audience to join us. And that's a whole other battle."

"I've been on Ramy and Never Have I Ever, and all these shows that have their own kind of life."

"But with Deli Boys, I learned a very, very important lesson."

"Yes...creators of color are getting greenlit...And that's a huge step."

"But the next phase of our growth is really...making audiences believe that our stories, although specific, are universal."