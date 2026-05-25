Powerhouse91's Slovic crosses ₹200cr ARR, EBITDA positive April 2026
Slovic, the sports and fitness brand from Powerhouse91, just crossed ₹200 crore in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and became EBITDA positive as of April 2026.
Co-founders Aqib Mohammed and Shashwat Diesh have seen the brand grow nearly 250% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over two years, riding the wave of demand for home-gym gear like dumbbells and resistance bands.
Slovic revenue jumps to ₹92cr
Revenue jumped from ₹30 crore last year to ₹92 crore this year, with current ARR at ₹225 crore.
About 45% of sales come through marketplaces and about 45% through quick commerce apps; the rest is direct from their website.
Diesh credits their disciplined capital efficiency, while Mohammed points out branded searches shot up eightfold in six months, making it much cheaper to get new customers.
They've also signed Tiger Shroff for their Gym Ghar Lao campaign.
Investors are interested, but Slovic says they're not raising more funds right now.