Powerhouse91's Slovic crosses ₹200cr ARR, EBITDA positive April 2026

Slovic revenue jumps to ₹92cr

Revenue jumped from ₹30 crore last year to ₹92 crore this year, with current ARR at ₹225 crore.

About 45% of sales come through marketplaces and about 45% through quick commerce apps; the rest is direct from their website.

Diesh credits their disciplined capital efficiency, while Mohammed points out branded searches shot up eightfold in six months, making it much cheaper to get new customers.

They've also signed Tiger Shroff for their Gym Ghar Lao campaign.

Investors are interested, but Slovic says they're not raising more funds right now.