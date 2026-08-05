PR Sundar denies sexual harassment claims, blames officer Anbuchezhian
PR Sundar has publicly denied sexual harassment claims made by a TV anchor, calling the accusations a "witch-hunt" on X.
He says the complaint is actually payback from Tamil Nadu police officer Anbuchezhian, who allegedly orchestrated the filing of the complaint by a woman news anchor employed with a private television channel after Sundar tried to reclaim property he claims the officer is occupying without permission.
FIR registered, Sundar calls charges false
Sundar says he's reported this property dispute to higher authorities, but hasn't seen any action yet.
Meanwhile, police have registered an FIR against him with charges including sexual harassment and criminal intimidation under new laws.
Investigations are still ongoing, but Sundar insists the charges are false and meant to damage his reputation, adding, "Just a matter of time, all the truth will come out."