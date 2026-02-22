Prabhas aims to release 3 films every year
Prabhas just shared that he's aiming to release three films every year.
During an interaction with the team of Couple Friendly, he said, "I know what you all want. That's why I'm trying to make three movies per year. But due to release schedules, only two are coming."
One film has been released so far this year
Prabhas had hoped for a triple release in 2026, but production timelines got in the way.
So far, The Raja Saab (a horror-comedy) has hit theaters (Sankranti window in January 2026), and two more are planned: Fauzi (Dussehra 2026) and Spirit (scheduled for March 5, 2027).
More about 'Fauzi' and 'Spirit'
In Fauzi (out Dussehra 2026), Prabhas plays an Azad Hind Force soldier alongside stars like Mithun Chakraborty and Jaya Prada.
Spirit is a cop action-drama directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga with Triptii Dimri; its release has been moved to March 5, 2027.
What's next for the actor?
Salaar 2 is said to be in the pipeline, and filming has reportedly begun on Kalki 2898 AD Part 2.
He's definitely keeping busy!