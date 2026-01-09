Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' sequel titled 'Rajasaab Circus 1935'
What's the story
The horror-comedy The Raja Saab, recently released in theaters, stars Prabhas and is directed by Maruthi. Despite receiving mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike, the film will soon have a sequel. The makers confirmed this during the end credits of the first part by revealing its title and a teaser glimpse. Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar are likely to reprise their roles in the sequel.
Sequel insights
'Rajasaab Circus 1935' plot details and character revelations
In the last moments of The Raja Saab, Prabhas's character saves his grandmother Ganga Devi (Zarina Wahab) from Kanakaraja (Sanjay Dutt). He performs a puja for his grandfather's soul to find peace. The sequel will pick up from this point, where Raja Saab finds himself in an old circus arena. There, he meets a mysterious man who is revealed to be his doppelganger.
Future plans
'Rajasaab Circus 1935' release date yet to be announced
While the sequel's title has been revealed, the release date for Rajasaab Circus 1935 is still under wraps. The first part of The Raja Saab was released on Friday, January 9, 2026. The movie follows the story of Raja Saab, an orphan living with his grandmother Ganga Devi in a remote village in Andhra Pradesh.