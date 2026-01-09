Prabhas confirmed for double role in 'Raja Saab' sequel

Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' sequel titled 'Rajasaab Circus 1935'

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:26 pm Jan 09, 2026

What's the story

The horror-comedy The Raja Saab, recently released in theaters, stars Prabhas and is directed by Maruthi. Despite receiving mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike, the film will soon have a sequel. The makers confirmed this during the end credits of the first part by revealing its title and a teaser glimpse. Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar are likely to reprise their roles in the sequel.