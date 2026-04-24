Prabhas's 'Darling' re-release turns violent; fan beaten up at theater

The 16th anniversary re-release of Prabhas 's film Darling turned violent at the Sudarshan 35MM Theatre in Hyderabad . A video from the venue has gone viral, showing a fan being brutally beaten up. The incident reportedly started after theater staff allegedly removed certain songs from the screening, leading to an argument between fans and management.

Conflict escalation Theater staff allegedly assaulted fan after argument Fans alleged that the theater management's decision to remove certain songs from Darling's screening ruined their viewing experience. When one fan questioned this, tensions escalated, and staff reportedly assaulted him, leading to outrage among other attendees. However, the management claimed that the fan was drunk and misbehaved with female staff members, using abusive language and making inappropriate gestures.

Film's performance 'Darling's re-release aimed to boost Telugu box office Released in 2010, Darling was a major contributor to Prabhas's stardom. Directed by A Karunakaran, the film also starred Kajal Aggarwal. The re-release of the film aimed to increase footfall in theaters across Telugu states, which have been struggling at the box office. With Ustaad Bhagat Singh's underperformance and Dhurandhar 2 slowing down after its second week, with several shows being canceled due to low occupancy, Darling's 16th-anniversary re-release provided a much-needed boost.

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