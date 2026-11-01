'Fantastic human being': 'Fauzi' co-star praises Prabhas
What's the story
Prominent Marathi actor Subodh Bhave, who will make his Telugu debut with the upcoming film Fauzi, has praised his co-star Prabhas. Bhave plays freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in the film and met Prabhas for the first time on the set of Adipurush. Despite Prabhas's stardom, Bhave said he never brings his stature to the set.
Initial meeting
Bhave on meeting Prabhas for the 1st time
Bhave revealed to Variety India that he was introduced to Prabhas on the set of Adipurush.
"I met him on the set of Adipurush. Om Raut, who directed the film, had worked with me on his first Marathi movie, Lokmanya: Ek Yugpurush. He had called me to the set and introduced me to Prabhas; that's how we met."
Co-star's praise
'Prabhas is a fantastic human being'
Bhave shared that he and Prabhas only shot for one day for Fauzi.
"On the sets of Fauzi, though he is a very big superstar, he brought a lot of warmth and love. He was very cool."
"He made the other actors comfortable on the set... Prabhas is a fantastic human being. Despite being a big superstar, he doesn't bring his stature or status to the set."
Film details
About 'Fauzi' and its release date
Fauzi is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, known for Sita Ramam.
The film also stars Imanvi along with veteran actors Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Bhanu Chander, and Jaya Prada in pivotal roles.
The film was earlier scheduled to release on December 3, 2026, but will now hit screens on March 19, 2027.