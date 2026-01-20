Prabhas's 'Salaar 2' teaser to drop this week?

Production updates

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire was released on December 22, 2023. Interestingly, the title of the second part was revealed in the end credits of Salaar. Neel had earlier clarified that they haven't yet started filming for the sequel and will begin production later. The decision to split Salaar into two parts was a deliberate one.