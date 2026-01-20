Prabhas's 'Salaar 2' teaser to drop this week?
The much-awaited Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam, starring Prabhas, is once again making headlines with rumors about its teaser release date. While there has been no official confirmation from Hombale Films or the makers, speculation suggests that an announcement teaser could come out as early as Sunday, January 25, 2026, as per 123 Telugu.
'Salaar 2' production details
Helmed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire was released on December 22, 2023. Interestingly, the title of the second part was revealed in the end credits of Salaar. Neel had earlier clarified that they haven't yet started filming for the sequel and will begin production later. The decision to split Salaar into two parts was a deliberate one.
'Salaar 2' to explore Deva's transformation into an enemy
Despite Part 1 not having an end-credit scene, the title of the sequel, Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryanga Parvam, was revealed in the closing credits. To recall, Shouryanga is the clan of Prabhas's character Deva. The second part will delve into how Deva becomes an enemy of Varadha (Prithviraj Sukumaran).