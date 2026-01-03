Prabhas's 'Raja Saab' final runtime locked at nearly 3 hours?

The Raja Saab boasts a star-studded cast, including Malavika Mohanan , Nidhhi Agerwal , and Riddhi Kumar in lead roles. The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner. Sanjay Dutt , Boman Irani , and Zarina Wahab also play significant roles in the movie. Thaman has composed the music for this much-anticipated project.

Irani's role

Maruthi recently praised Irani's performance

Director Maruthi recently spoke about Irani's character. He said, "As seen in the trailer, his makeover will be different. Boman Irani plays the role of a psychiatrist in the film." "From the beginning, the thought was that as his character arrives, there should be a change in the tone of a horror comedy to an unimaginable turn." "After the narration, he owned the character. He delivered the dialogues in Telugu and Hindi." "You will definitely feel captivated by his acting."