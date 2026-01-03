Prabhas's 'Raja Saab' final runtime locked at nearly 3 hours?
What's the story
The much-anticipated horror-fantasy film, The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, will be released on January 9. Directed by Maruthi, the movie will have paid premieres a day before in India. Despite earlier reports suggesting a runtime of over three hours, a recent report by 123Telugu indicates that the final duration has been locked at 175 minutes (2 hours and 55 minutes).
Cast details
'The Raja Saab' features an ensemble cast
The Raja Saab boasts a star-studded cast, including Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar in lead roles. The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner. Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, and Zarina Wahab also play significant roles in the movie. Thaman has composed the music for this much-anticipated project.
Irani's role
Maruthi recently praised Irani's performance
Director Maruthi recently spoke about Irani's character. He said, "As seen in the trailer, his makeover will be different. Boman Irani plays the role of a psychiatrist in the film." "From the beginning, the thought was that as his character arrives, there should be a change in the tone of a horror comedy to an unimaginable turn." "After the narration, he owned the character. He delivered the dialogues in Telugu and Hindi." "You will definitely feel captivated by his acting."