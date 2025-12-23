Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' gets U/A certificate; runtime revealed

The Raja Saab features Prabhas in dual roles alongside Malavika Mohanan (in her Telugu debut), Nidhhi Agerwal, Sanjay Dutt , Riddhi Kumar, and Nayanthara (in a special song). The movie is produced by Viswa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner. It will be released in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Trailer insights

'The Raja Saab' trailer offers a glimpse into the film

The trailer of The Raja Saab opens with Prabhas in a hypnotist's office, focusing on the classic Bappi Lahiri and Usha Uthup song Koi Yahan Nache Nache. Sanjay Dutt's character is introduced as an "exorcist, psychiatrist, and hypnotist." The trailer ends with Prabhas's older avatar, hinting at his role as the evil grandfather. Zareena Wahab plays his grandmother. The film's music is composed by Thaman S.