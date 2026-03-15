Prabhas to collaborate with 'Amaran' director next?
What's the story
Prabhas, who is currently busy with Hanu Raghavapudi's Fauzi, may soon team up with either Rajkumar Periasamy or Dinjith Ayyathan for his next project. Both directors have pitched their stories to the actor and are planning pan-Indian projects under the banner of Hombale Films, according to Pinkvilla. However, no official announcement has been made yet.
Director updates
A look at the directors' recent and upcoming projects
Periasamy, who directed the biopic Amaran starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, is currently busy with D55. The film stars Dhanush and Mammootty in pivotal roles and Sreeleela and Pallavi as the female leads. Meanwhile, Ayyathan's latest film Eko is currently streaming on Netflix. The movie stars Sandeep Pradeep in the lead role. The supporting cast includes Saurabh Sachdeva, Vineeth, and Ashokan.
Actor's portfolio
More about Prabhas's upcoming films
Recently, Prabhas headlined Maruthi's horror-comedy The Raja Saab, which received an underwhelming response from both critics and audiences upon its release. He will next be seen in the period action drama Fauzi, which also stars Mithun Chakraborty and Anupam Kher. He has another project lined up with Sandeep Reddy Vanga titled Spirit. The cop action drama will release on March 5, 2027.