Prabhas is currently busy with 'Fauzi'

Prabhas to collaborate with 'Amaran' director next?

By Isha Sharma 11:42 am Mar 15, 202611:42 am

What's the story

Prabhas, who is currently busy with Hanu Raghavapudi's Fauzi, may soon team up with either Rajkumar Periasamy or Dinjith Ayyathan for his next project. Both directors have pitched their stories to the actor and are planning pan-Indian projects under the banner of Hombale Films, according to Pinkvilla. However, no official announcement has been made yet.