Prabhas's 'Fauji' initially targeted August 2026; makers reportedly eye Dussehra release
Prabhas is gearing up for "Fauji," a pre-Independence 1940s-era patriotic war drama. Initially targeted August 2026, but makers are reportedly eyeing a Dussehra release; no official release date confirmed.
The film, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, has around 60% of its shoot completed, with Prabhas having around 35 days of filming left.
Alongside him are Mithun Chakraborty, Jaya Prada, Anupam Kher, and newcomer Imanvi Esmail.
What's the vibe?
"Fauji" mixes war action with a love story—Prabhas plays a soldier caught up in WWII and romance.
There were rumors that the shoot was taking place at Hyderabad's Alipore Jail to give it that vintage feel.
The title and first-look poster were unveiled in 2025, with Mythri sharing the poster on Instagram. It featured some Sanskrit warrior vibes.
Who else is in?
Imanvi Esmail makes her debut as the female lead opposite Prabhas.
Veteran stars like Chakraborty and Kher have key roles too, and there are rumors Abhishek Bachchan might join the cast.
Music comes from Vishal Chandrashekhar, with Sudeep Chatterjee handling cinematography.