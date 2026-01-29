Prabhas's 'Fauji' initially targeted August 2026; makers reportedly eye Dussehra release Entertainment Jan 29, 2026

Prabhas is gearing up for "Fauji," a pre-Independence 1940s-era patriotic war drama. Initially targeted August 2026, but makers are reportedly eyeing a Dussehra release; no official release date confirmed.

The film, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, has around 60% of its shoot completed, with Prabhas having around 35 days of filming left.

Alongside him are Mithun Chakraborty, Jaya Prada, Anupam Kher, and newcomer Imanvi Esmail.