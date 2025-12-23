Next Article
Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' drops January 9, 2026
Entertainment
It's official—Prabhas's next big film, "The Raja Saab," hits theaters worldwide on January 9, 2026.
Directed by Maruthi in his first pan-India film, this romantic horror comedy stars Prabhas in dual roles alongside Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan (her Telugu debut), and Riddhi Kumar.
With the release date now set, the team is proceeding with promotions.
Where can you catch it?
"The Raja Saab" will be released exclusively in theaters across multiple languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Advance bookings are already open in the USA if you want to lock your seats early!