Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' drops January 9, 2026 Entertainment Dec 23, 2025

It's official—Prabhas's next big film, "The Raja Saab," hits theaters worldwide on January 9, 2026.

Directed by Maruthi in his first pan-India film, this romantic horror comedy stars Prabhas in dual roles alongside Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan (her Telugu debut), and Riddhi Kumar.

With the release date now set, the team is proceeding with promotions.