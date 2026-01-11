Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' finally gets its "Upside down" fight in theaters
Missed the "Upside Down" fight when The Raja Saab first hit screens? Good news—it's now part of every theatrical version.
Released on January 9, this fantasy horror comedy stars Prabhas and follows his character as he braves a haunted royal mansion to uncover the truth about his missing grandfather, who is revealed to be a ghost.
What's special about the new scene?
The team built two giant mansion sets, including one that's completely upside down for those gravity-defying moments.
Fans might remember glimpses of this in the trailer, where Prabhas appears as a demon chilling on an upside-down throne.
The movie also features Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar, with music by Thaman S and visuals from Karthik Palani.
Where can you watch it?
The Raja Saab is playing in theaters now in Telugu and dubbed versions (Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam).
JioHotstar has grabbed streaming rights for all languages—expect it online after its big-screen run wraps up.