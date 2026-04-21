Prabhu announces new film with director Siddharth and producer Raahul
Entertainment
Vikram Prabhu just revealed his next project after Sirai, and this time he's teaming up with first-time director Siddharth and producer Raahul.
The crew is still being finalized, but filming is set to kick off soon.
Prabhu film to be shot continuously
The plan is to shoot everything in a single stretch, so the movie's vibe stays consistent from start to finish.
Fans are curious to see what new ideas Siddharth brings, and this marks an exciting step for Vikram Prabhu as he continues picking unique stories.