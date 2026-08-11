Prabhu denies 'Bigg Boss Malayalam 8' entry on Instagram

With Bigg Boss Malayalam 8 set to premiere on September 6, there's been a lot of buzz about who's entering the house.

Fans thought Uppum Mulakum star Sidharth Prabhu might be in the lineup, but he cleared things up on Instagram: "It's a no to Bigg Boss. Please don't believe or spread baseless rumors. If there is ever any official update from my side, I will share it myself," attributed to Sidharth Prabhu.