Prabhu denies 'Bigg Boss Malayalam 8' entry on Instagram
With Bigg Boss Malayalam 8 set to premiere on September 6, there's been a lot of buzz about who's entering the house.
Fans thought Uppum Mulakum star Sidharth Prabhu might be in the lineup, but he cleared things up on Instagram: "It's a no to Bigg Boss. Please don't believe or spread baseless rumors. If there is ever any official update from my side, I will share it myself," attributed to Sidharth Prabhu.
'Agnipareeksha' pre-show to feature 40 contestants
Before the main show kicks off, a pre-show called Agnipareeksha starts August 15 with 40 everyday contestants battling it out for a spot in the house, judged by former contestants Akhil Marar, Riyas Salim, and Ranjini Haridas, and hosted by actress and former runner-up Reneesha Rahiman.
The main season will once again be hosted by Mohanlal and is expected to bring plenty of excitement.