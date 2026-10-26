Prabhu Deva-Simran reunite for romance drama 'Kamal Sridevi'
What's the story
The title of the upcoming romantic film starring Prabhu Deva and Simran has been announced as Kamal Sridevi. The film is produced by Soundarya Rajinikanth under the banner of Zion Films, in collaboration with MRP Entertainment. This marks a reunion for Deva and Simran after over 25 years; they were last seen together in VIP (1997) and Time (1999).
Cast and crew
More about the film
Apart from Deva and Simran, Kamal Sridevi also stars Mithun Jai Sankar and Smeha.
The film is written and directed by Krishnanand Kottarapattu. It is being billed as a heartwarming love story for family audiences.
The film was shot in Munnar and Chennai in one schedule, with GV Prakash Kumar composing the music.
Production details
Know more about the makers
The film is currently in the final stages of production. It has brought together Zion Films and MRP Entertainment once again after their previous collaboration on With Love.
MRP Entertainment has also been involved in producing films such as Good Night, Lover, and Tourist Family.
Sharan Velayudhan is handling the cinematography for Kamal Sridevi, while Raja Arumugam is editing the film.