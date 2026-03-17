Prabhu Deva sells Mumbai flats for ₹14.8cr

Deva originally bought both flats back in December 2012 for ₹14.45 crore. Fast forward to March 2026: he sold each one for ₹7.4 crore, making it a nearly break-even move after more than a decade.

Meanwhile, here's more about Deva's career

Deva is much more than just a property investor: he's won two National Awards for choreography, directed Tamil hits like Pokkiri and Villu, and delivered Bollywood blockbusters like Wanted and Singh is Bling.

Just last month, he performed live in Chennai with his son Rishii Ragvendar Deva to the iconic "Petta Rap" from Kadhalan, a special moment for fans and family alike.