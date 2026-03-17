Prabhu Deva sells Mumbai flats for ₹14.8cr
Prabhu Deva, the legendary choreographer, actor, and director, just sold his two high-rise apartments in Mahalaxmi, South Mumbai for a total of ₹14.8 crore.
The spacious 1,295 square feet homes were snapped up by Priya Ruparel and Manju Dange.
Deva bought the properties over a decade ago
Deva originally bought both flats back in December 2012 for ₹14.45 crore.
Fast forward to March 2026: he sold each one for ₹7.4 crore, making it a nearly break-even move after more than a decade.
Meanwhile, here's more about Deva's career
Deva is much more than just a property investor: he's won two National Awards for choreography, directed Tamil hits like Pokkiri and Villu, and delivered Bollywood blockbusters like Wanted and Singh is Bling.
Just last month, he performed live in Chennai with his son Rishii Ragvendar Deva to the iconic "Petta Rap" from Kadhalan, a special moment for fans and family alike.