Prabhu joins debut director Siddharth for quirky gold film
Entertainment
Vikram Prabhu is teaming up with first-time director Siddharth for a new film that puts a quirky spin on the idea of gold: no smuggling or mining cliches here.
Expect a blend of action, comedy, dark humor, and even some romance, all wrapped up in an unconventional story.
Director Siddharth praises Prabhu, Raja returns
Siddharth describes Prabhu's character as "relatable" and possessing a "coolness to his character," perfectly matching his reputation for strong, content-driven roles.
The film also reunites Prabhu with composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, who's bringing an experimental sound design to make the movie stand out even more.