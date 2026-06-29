Prabhu joins debut director Siddharth for quirky gold film Entertainment Jun 29, 2026

Vikram Prabhu is teaming up with first-time director Siddharth for a new film that puts a quirky spin on the idea of gold: no smuggling or mining cliches here.

Expect a blend of action, comedy, dark humor, and even some romance, all wrapped up in an unconventional story.