Prabhu's 'Thassadiya' sets upbeat tone for 'Maa Inti Bangaaram'
Entertainment
The first track from Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, just dropped: say hello to Thassadiya.
The song is full of festive energy and highlights Samantha's standout dance moves, setting an upbeat tone for this family action comedy arriving in theaters May 15, 2026.
'Thassadiya' unites Narayanan Rehman Sripada Selva
Thassadiya brings together composer Santhosh Narayanan, lyricist Rehman, and singers Chinmayi Sripada and Punya Selva for a lively soundtrack.
The film features Diganth, Gulshan Devaiah, Sree Mukhi, and Samantha not only stars but also produces.
She performs most of her action scenes in a sari (talk about style plus strength!), with a fresh take on family bonds and fun.