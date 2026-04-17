Prabhu's 'Thassadiya' sets upbeat tone for 'Maa Inti Bangaaram'

'Thassadiya' unites Narayanan Rehman Sripada Selva

Thassadiya brings together composer Santhosh Narayanan, lyricist Rehman, and singers Chinmayi Sripada and Punya Selva for a lively soundtrack.

The film features Diganth, Gulshan Devaiah, Sree Mukhi, and Samantha not only stars but also produces.

She performs most of her action scenes in a sari (talk about style plus strength!), with a fresh take on family bonds and fun.