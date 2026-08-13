Prabhu's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' to premiere in Hindi on SonyLIV
Entertainment
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's action drama, Maa Inti Bangaaram, is set for its Hindi premiere on SonyLIV soon.
Already streaming in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on JioHotstar since July 17, the film's announcement came with a poster showing Samantha in both traditional and fierce action looks.
'Maa Inti Bangaaram' highest-grossing female-led Telugu
Released on June 19, Maa Inti Bangaaram made history as the highest-grossing female-led Telugu movie.
The cast includes Gulshan Devaiah, Sreemukhi, and Gautami.
Impressively, wrapped up in just 54 days of filming, the movie's Hindi release will give even more viewers a chance to catch this drama.