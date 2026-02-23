Pradip Krishen's films to be screened at Red Lorry Film Fest

'Massey Sahib,' 'Annie,' 'Electric Moon' are the selected titles

Krishen's movies mix originality with sharp cultural insights: Annie captures student life in 1970s Delhi (with a script by Arundhati Roy), Massey Sahib launched Raghuvir Yadav's career and earned international praise, and Electric Moon offers a witty look at post-colonial India.

Festival Director Ashish Saksena says revisiting these films matters because "Through this retrospective, we are proud to bring his landmark works back to the big screen for new and longtime audiences of the Red Lorry Film Festival."

If you're into fresh storytelling or want to see what inspired a new wave of filmmakers, this festival might be worth checking out.