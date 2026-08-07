Pradosh S seeks approver status in Bengaluru Renukaswamy murder case
Entertainment
Big update in the Renukaswamy murder case: Pradosh S, one of the accused, wants to become an approver and spill everything he knows about the crime and who else was involved.
He filed his plea on August 6, 2026, promising "full and truthful disclosure" to the Bengaluru court.
This case has grabbed attention because Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa is linked to it.
Prosecutor backs plea if full confession
The prosecutor is OK with Pradosh's request, as long as he confesses fully, but Darshan's lawyer isn't convinced and says there were procedural issues.
The judge will decide on August 10.
Meanwhile, Pradosh also asked for a separate prison cell because he fears intimidation from other accused.
Two more co-accused might soon file similar pleas to become approvers.