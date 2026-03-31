Netflix to adapt Prajakta Koli's romance novel into web series
What's the story
Netflix India is all set to adapt YouTube sensation and actor Prajakta Koli's romance novel, Too Good To Be True, into a web series, reported Variety India. Koli will star in and produce the show, which is expected to begin filming in the latter half of this year. This project marks another milestone for Koli, who has transitioned from a YouTube creator to an actor, author, and producer.
Plot details
What is 'Too Good to Be True' about?
Published in January 2025, Too Good To Be True is a light-hearted contemporary romance that follows Avani, a law student working part-time at a bookshop, and Aman, a charming and wealthy CEO. The narrative revolves around their romance, overcoming past traumas, and navigating life in their 20s with witty dialogue set mainly in Mumbai. Casting for Aman will happen after the writing is completed.
Career progression
Koli initially wanted to turn it into a film
Koli, who is known for her role in the popular romantic Netflix series Mismatched and films like JugJugg Jeeyo and Single Papa, started penning the novel during the lockdown. She had initially planned to turn it into a long-format content project, but later decided to publish it as a book.
Future endeavors
Other upcoming projects of Koli
Besides Too Good To Be True, Koli will also appear in the fourth and final season of Mismatched, which is set to premiere soon on Netflix India. She is also set to star in Operation Safed Sagar, a Netflix series that offers an ambitious retelling of the Indian Air Force's role in the Kargil War. The Oni Sen-directed series features Siddharth, Abhay Verma, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Mihir Ahuja.