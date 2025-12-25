Prakash Jha returns to acting with unannounced film, 'Bhaag Mohabbat'

Filmmaker, writer, and producer Prakash Jha is all set to return to acting with an unannounced project titled Bhaag Mohabbat. Best known for his socially rooted directorials, Jha has also acted in Jai Gangaajal (2016), Saand Ki Aankh (2019), and Matto Ki Saikil (2020). The upcoming film marks another acting turn for him as he takes a brief break from directing after the success of the Aashram franchise.

Director's debut 'Bhaag Mohabbat' to be directed by Amitabh Parashar A source told Hindustan Times, "The title of the film is Bhaag Mohabbat and it is being directed by an award-winning director Amitabh Parashar, who is marking his feature debut with this film." The report added that the project will be a small-budget venture aimed at showcasing at several global film festivals before its release on any OTT platform. "They aren't aiming for a theatrical release as of now."

Production details 'Bhaag Mohabbat' cast and filming schedule revealed The source also revealed that Bhaag Mohabbat features an ensemble cast led by Jha, Punjabi actor Nikeet Dhillon, and Mukesh Tiwari. The team recently completed a location recce in Dehradun earlier this month to finalize key shooting spots for the film. "The film is expected to go on floors in March 2026. It is going to be a 25-day start-to-end schedule," the source added.