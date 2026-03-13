Prakash Jha confirms 'Raajneeti 2' script is ready

Will Ranbir return to the franchise?

Raajneeti became a cult favorite for its Mahabharata-inspired plot and massive ensemble cast.

Jha shared that "there's always been a plan for Raajneeti 2," and he's put in years of research to get it right.

But with Ranbir Kapoor busy shooting big projects like Love and War and Ramayana over the next couple of years, fans are curious if he'll be able to return.

The original film was a major hit, crossing ₹100 crore at the box office, and its sequel is already sparking buzz among movie lovers.