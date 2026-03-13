Prakash Jha is 'actively working' on 'Raajneeti' sequel

Filmmaker Prakash Jha has confirmed that he is working on the sequel to his acclaimed political drama Raajneeti. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif among others, was released in 2010. In a recent interview with SCREEN, Jha revealed that the second part of Raajneeti will also draw inspiration from Indian epics. "Even in the second part of Raajneeti, which is currently in pre-production and I'm actively working on, a lot has been drawn from those sources," he said.

New project Jha also revealed he worked on a Draupadi story Jha also revealed that he has worked on a story inspired by Mahabharata's central character, Draupadi. He said, "As for doing something directly, there was one subject I was very interested in. We had worked on it a bit; it was called Panchali." "But the moment you take on someone like Draupadi, you realize she symbolizes every woman on this earth." "So it would inevitably end up becoming a film that feels very contemporary, even while drawing heavily from mythology."

Social media impact Responsible storytelling is more important than ever, says Jha Jha also spoke about the challenges of making movies that challenge the status quo, especially with the rise of social media. He said, "It has always been tough. But with the spread of social media, where people can express their ideology, or even their lack of one, so easily and within seconds, it has become harder to contain or control a conversation." He stressed responsible storytelling that fosters meaningful dialogue, a practice he's employed since Gangaajal.

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