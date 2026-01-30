Prakash Raj urges government to allow Palestinian films at BIFFes

Actor and filmmaker Prakash Raj , the brand ambassador of the 17th Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes), has demanded that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah take a stand against the central government's alleged decision not to screen Palestinian films at BIFFes. Addressing the inauguration of the festival on Thursday, he stressed that one of BIFFes's objectives is "to create a platform to understand global realities through films from across the world."

Political interference Raj criticized political interference in film festivals Raj, who unveiled the BIFFes promo, said the festival was launched 16 years ago as a platform for diverse global perspectives but has since been affected by political interference. He urged Siddaramaiah to fight for the screening of Palestinian films. "This has to be protested against, and as Chief Minister and as a government, you must take a stand," he said.

Diverse narratives Raj highlighted the importance of diverse narratives in cinema Raj emphasized the importance of film festivals as platforms for diverse opinions and experiences, citing his recent experiences at a literature festival. He referred to Banu Mushtaq's Heart Lamp as an example of how stories from other lands enrich our understanding. "When we celebrate the recognition of our stories, how can we endorse the prohibition of bringing stories from other lands to our State?" he asked.

