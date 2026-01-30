Prakash Raj urges government to allow Palestinian films at BIFFes
What's the story
Actor and filmmaker Prakash Raj, the brand ambassador of the 17th Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes), has demanded that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah take a stand against the central government's alleged decision not to screen Palestinian films at BIFFes. Addressing the inauguration of the festival on Thursday, he stressed that one of BIFFes's objectives is "to create a platform to understand global realities through films from across the world."
Political interference
Raj criticized political interference in film festivals
Raj, who unveiled the BIFFes promo, said the festival was launched 16 years ago as a platform for diverse global perspectives but has since been affected by political interference. He urged Siddaramaiah to fight for the screening of Palestinian films. "This has to be protested against, and as Chief Minister and as a government, you must take a stand," he said.
Diverse narratives
Raj highlighted the importance of diverse narratives in cinema
Raj emphasized the importance of film festivals as platforms for diverse opinions and experiences, citing his recent experiences at a literature festival. He referred to Banu Mushtaq's Heart Lamp as an example of how stories from other lands enrich our understanding. "When we celebrate the recognition of our stories, how can we endorse the prohibition of bringing stories from other lands to our State?" he asked.
Government response
Siddaramaiah acknowledged concerns but didn't commit to screening
Siddaramaiah acknowledged Raj's concerns but stopped short of committing to the screening of Palestinian films. He reiterated that the film festival aims to provide a platform for understanding politics, life, equality and inequality, and suffering across countries. The festival will run from January 30 to February 6 at various venues, including Cinepolis at Lulu Mall near Majestic, Kannada Film Artistes's Association near Makkala Koota in Chamarajpet, Kalavidara Sangha in Chamarajapet, and Suchitra Film Society in Banashankari.