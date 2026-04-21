Prakash Raj faces complaints over 'Ramayana' remarks at Kerala festival Entertainment Apr 21, 2026

Actor Prakash Raj is under fire after his take on the Ramayana at the Kerala Literature Festival sparked controversy.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Bhanu Prakash filed a complaint accusing Raj of defaming the epic and hurting Hindu sentiments.

The remarks were inspired by a children's theater performance and date back to January.