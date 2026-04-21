Prakash Raj faces complaints over 'Ramayana' remarks at Kerala festival
Entertainment
Actor Prakash Raj is under fire after his take on the Ramayana at the Kerala Literature Festival sparked controversy.
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Bhanu Prakash filed a complaint accusing Raj of defaming the epic and hurting Hindu sentiments.
The remarks were inspired by a children's theater performance and date back to January.
Amita Sachdeva alleges deliberately malicious acts
Along with Bhanu Prakash, advocate Amita Sachdeva also filed a complaint, alleging Raj spoke with "deliberately malicious acts" to outrage religious feelings.
Both filed complaints against Raj.
The case has triggered debate about freedom of expression versus respect for religion.