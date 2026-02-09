Prakash Raj removed from 'Spirit' over creative differences with Vanga?
What's the story
The highly anticipated film Spirit, starring Prabhas and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has long been mired in controversy. Latest reports suggest that veteran actor Prakash Raj, who was initially cast in a pivotal role, has been removed from the project. The decision comes after alleged creative differences between Raj and Vanga on set.
Casting changes
Production team searching for a replacement for Raj
The production team of Spirit is now on the lookout for a replacement for Raj. Since the film is still in its early stages of production, a significant portion of his role has yet to be filmed. The movie also stars Triptii Dimri and Vivek Oberoi and is scheduled to hit theaters on March 5, 2027.
Production impact
Film may face delays due to Raj's exit
If Raj's exit from Spirit is confirmed, it could lead to delays in the film's production. Reports suggest that some scenes already shot with him may have to be scrapped. The film features Prabhas as a dedicated cop and is expected to include several large-scale action sequences in the coming days.
Previous controversy
'Spirit' faced similar issues with female lead earlier
Spirit made headlines earlier when Deepika Padukone, who was initially set to play the female lead, left the project due to disagreements over work hours, salary, and profit sharing with Vanga. This led to Dimri being cast in her place, marking her second association with Vanga after Animal.