'Kya natak hai?': Prakash Raj calls out Election Commission's 'lies'
What's the story
Actor Prakash Raj has accused the Election Commission of Karnataka of creating "drama" to prove him wrong after he alleged that his name was deleted from the voter list. On Thursday, he claimed that officials admitted their "mistake" but later changed their stance and sent an official to his old address with a camera. He alleged that the website initially showed his status as "permanently shifted," which meant he would have to apply for a new voter ID.
Allegations
He recalled the chain of events
In an Instagram video, Raj asked the Election Commission if they hadn't initially stated that his voter ID was "permanently shifted," which meant it was deleted and he had to fill out Form 6 for a new voter ID.
He claimed that after raising the issue, officials called him to admit their mistake and said they would correct it.
However, by evening, the status was changed to "shifted" and officials told the press that his claim about deletion was false.
Equal rights
'This fight is about the dignity of a citizen'
Raj further alleged that a Booth Level Officer (BLO) was sent to his old address with a camera to record a video as proof.
He questioned whether the Election Commission would treat a common citizen in the same manner, adding that despite being a celebrity, he was equal to every other citizen when it came to voting rights.
"This fight is about the dignity of a citizen, asking us to stand in queues," he said.
Political clash
BJP's response to Raj's allegation
Noting he had all call records, Raj asked why citizens had to stand in queue to "beg" for their right to vote.
He ended the video with: "Kya natak hai?"
The controversy started when Raj claimed his name was deleted from the voter list in Bengaluru, the same constituency where he'd contested an election as an MP candidate.
BJP Karnataka responded by releasing a video showing BLOs outside his residence, claiming Raj hadn't lived at the registered address for years.