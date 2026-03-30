Prakash Raj's mother Suvarnalatha dies at 86

Veteran actor Prakash Raj is mourning the death of his mother, Suvarnalatha, who passed away on Sunday morning in Bengaluru. She was 86. The news has left fans and the film fraternity heartbroken, with condolences pouring in for Raj's family. Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and superstar Pawan Kalyan was among those who expressed their grief by sharing a condolence message for the bereaved family.

Funeral details Last rites were reportedly held in Bengaluru on Sunday According to The Statesman, Suvarnalatha breathed her last at her residence in Bengaluru due to age-related ailments. Her last rites were reportedly conducted on Sunday evening and were attended by family members and well-wishers. Suvarnalatha played a key role in the veteran actor's life, encouraging him strongly during his struggling phase in cinema.

Condolences Kalyan offered tribute on X Offering his condolences, Kalyan's office shared a heartfelt message on the social media platform X. In his message, he said, "I am deeply saddened to learn that the mother of the renowned actor Shri @prakashraaj , Smt. Suvarnalatha Garu, has passed away. I pray to the Almighty that her soul attains eternal peace." "I extend my deepest condolences to Shri Prakash Raj Garu, who is grieving the loss of his mother, and to all the members of his family."

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Personal struggles When Raj recalled his mother's temporary memory loss In a 2018 chat during an international symposium on dementia, Raj had opened up about a challenging phase in his mother's life. He recalled how she underwent brain surgery due to a cyst and briefly suffered memory loss later. The experience deeply impacted him as he spoke about the fear of seeing his mother forget her family and loved ones.

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