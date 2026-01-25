Singer Prakriti Kakar marries Vinay Anand; see dreamy photos

Singer Prakriti Kakar, known for her Bollywood songs like Katra Katra, Hawaa Hawaa, and Bheegh Loon, has tied the knot with entrepreneur Vinay Anand. The couple got married on January 23 at Fort Barwara near Jaipur in an intimate ceremony. Kakar shared stunning pictures from their wedding on Instagram , giving fans a glimpse into their special day.

Wedding attire Kakar's wedding attire and ceremony details Kakar looked ethereal in a red lehenga, adorned with emerald and polki jewelry. She paired her look with an elaborate necklace, matching earrings, and maang tikka. Anand complemented her in an ivory sherwani. The couple's first picture features them holding hands at the mandap while the second one captures them exchanging varmalas amid a shower of rose petals from guests.

Celebration plans Kakar's wedding celebrations to continue in Delhi and Mumbai Kakar had earlier revealed her wedding plans to Hindustan Times, saying, "The wedding is at Fort Barwara near Jaipur, which will be an intimate ceremony. That will be followed by celebrations in Delhi." "There will also be a big reception in Mumbai, where everyone who has been part of my journey and industry colleagues will join in. It's going to be two weeks of fun."

