Alia Bhatt to reunite with Ranveer Singh for 'Pralay'?

Film details

'Pralay' is an experimental film set in post-apocalyptic Mumbai

The source further added that Bhatt's involvement would lend credibility to the project. "In a film this experimental, you need powerhouses and actors the audience trusts," they said. Pralay is set in a ravaged, near-apocalyptic Mumbai after a catastrophic outbreak and will be a survival drama. "The world [of Pralay] is harsh, resources are scarce, and every character is pushed to moral breaking points. This is not a glossy zombie film," the source asserted.