Alia Bhatt to reunite with Ranveer Singh for 'Pralay'?
What's the story
Alia Bhatt is reportedly the first choice for the female lead in Ranveer Singh's upcoming zombie thriller, Pralay. The film, directed by Jai Mehta, will go on floors in August 2026. A source told Mid-Day that Bhatt's character "isn't introduced as a love interest. She challenges the hero's ideas in a collapsing world." If confirmed, this will be Bhatt and Singh's third collaboration after Gully Boy (2019) and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023).
Film details
'Pralay' is an experimental film set in post-apocalyptic Mumbai
The source further added that Bhatt's involvement would lend credibility to the project. "In a film this experimental, you need powerhouses and actors the audience trusts," they said. Pralay is set in a ravaged, near-apocalyptic Mumbai after a catastrophic outbreak and will be a survival drama. "The world [of Pralay] is harsh, resources are scarce, and every character is pushed to moral breaking points. This is not a glossy zombie film," the source asserted.
Director's journey
Mehta's directorial debut and 'Pralay' pre-production timeline
Mehta, who worked on Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, is now focusing on Pralay. The makers are planning to approach Bhatt for discussions once the pre-production process begins in January. This film marks Mehta's first feature film. Meanwhile, Bhatt, last seen in Jigra, is awaiting the release of Alpha and Love & War.