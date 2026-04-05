Prasanna's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' wins Chetak Courage award in Mumbai

'Sitaare Zameen Par' features neurodivergent cast

What sets Sitaare Zameen Par apart is its cast: 10 neurodivergent actors, including Aroush Datta and Gopi Krishnan Varma, take on lead roles.

The movie's honest portrayal of autism and Down syndrome has sparked real conversations about inclusion in Indian cinema.

This award highlights how the film is helping shift attitudes and bring more understanding to the big screen.