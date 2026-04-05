Prasanna's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' wins Chetak Courage award in Mumbai
Entertainment
Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna and starring Aamir Khan, just picked up the Courage in Cinema award at the 2026 Chetak Screen Awards in Mumbai.
The film was recognized for giving voice to empathy and celebrating acceptance, with Prasanna dedicating the win to his cast and Khan, and praising the cast's courage.
'Sitaare Zameen Par' features neurodivergent cast
What sets Sitaare Zameen Par apart is its cast: 10 neurodivergent actors, including Aroush Datta and Gopi Krishnan Varma, take on lead roles.
The movie's honest portrayal of autism and Down syndrome has sparked real conversations about inclusion in Indian cinema.
This award highlights how the film is helping shift attitudes and bring more understanding to the big screen.